Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) traded down 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.81 and last traded at $31.49. 617,495 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 534,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.01.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.42.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.