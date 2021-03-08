Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.26. 1,031,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 761,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.

In other news, Director David M. Mott purchased 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $306,600.00. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

