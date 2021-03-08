Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) shares fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.18 and last traded at $6.26. 1,031,793 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 761,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.67.
Several research firms recently issued reports on ARDX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
The company has a market capitalization of $564.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 11.72 and a quick ratio of 11.72.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 14.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardelyx by 10.6% during the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after acquiring an additional 164,447 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ardelyx by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its position in Ardelyx by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 179,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 15,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.
Ardelyx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARDX)
Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.
