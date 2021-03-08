Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Reaches $199.78 Million

Ardor (CURRENCY:ARDR) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular exchanges. Ardor has a market cap of $199.78 million and approximately $16.35 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ardor has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ardor

ARDR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor . The Reddit community for Ardor is /r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ardor’s official message board is nxtforum.org . Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ArdorPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ardor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

