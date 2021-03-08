Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $18.94

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.94 and last traded at $18.92, with a volume of 6518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

ARCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays cut Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,481 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,712 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 21,473 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Ares Capital by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Ares Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 95,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in Ares Capital by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 28,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. 31.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.