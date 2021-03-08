argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.14 Million

Analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) will announce sales of $27.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for argenx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.20 million to $92.42 million. argenx reported sales of $21.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full-year sales of $115.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.66 million to $239.26 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $342.22 million, with estimates ranging from $149.07 million to $531.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($3.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.64).

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective (up previously from $307.00) on shares of argenx in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on argenx from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Guggenheim downgraded argenx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of argenx by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of argenx by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of argenx by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx stock opened at $289.75 on Monday. argenx has a 12 month low of $103.75 and a 12 month high of $382.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $281.59. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.00.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, hematology, and cancer. It is developing its lead product candidate, efgartigimod, for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis in Phase 3; immune thrombocytopenia in Phase 3; pemphigus vulgaris in Phase 2; chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase 2; and ENHANZE SC in pre-clinical stages.

