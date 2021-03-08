Arion Market Capitalization Achieves $138,663.36 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 8th. One Arion token can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges. Arion has a total market capitalization of $138,663.36 and approximately $103.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arion has traded 59.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.20 or 0.00460789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.05 or 0.00067003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00076280 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00081373 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050502 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.39 or 0.00451324 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,641,232 tokens. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using U.S. dollars.

