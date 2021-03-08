Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 67.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth about $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1,805.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $273.06 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $326.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.94 and a 200 day moving average of $261.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.00.

In other news, insider John F. Mccool sold 84 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.59, for a total value of $25,837.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 83 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $26,588.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,642 shares of company stock valued at $75,810,313 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

