Ark (ARK) Price Up 4.4% This Week

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Ark has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $175.46 million and approximately $11.35 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00002698 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007556 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000105 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 155,820,714 coins and its circulating supply is 127,699,817 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ark’s official website is ark.io . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

Buying and Selling Ark

