Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Shares Up 6.1%

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)’s share price was up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.32 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 328,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 248,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHH shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.38.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 6.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.61%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 339.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,122 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

See Also: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.