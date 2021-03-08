ARMOR (ARMOR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $446,753.00

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 8th. One ARMOR coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ARMOR has a market cap of $13.03 million and approximately $446,753.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $239.50 or 0.00460096 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.81 or 0.00066873 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00076289 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00079661 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $240.89 or 0.00462771 BTC.

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,597,138 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

