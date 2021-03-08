Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) traded up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 359,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 542,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.
The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.86.
Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter.
About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)
Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.
