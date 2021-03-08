Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE:AFI) traded up 11.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.83 and last traded at $5.79. 359,398 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 542,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.20.

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $125.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.86.

Get Armstrong Flooring alerts:

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The construction company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.79). Armstrong Flooring had a negative return on equity of 20.49% and a negative net margin of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,118,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 154,534 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 537,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 131,073 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,015,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 88,275 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Armstrong Flooring by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,505 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Armstrong Flooring by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI)

Armstrong Flooring, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells resilient flooring products used in the construction and renovation of commercial, residential, and institutional buildings in North America and the Pacific Rim. It sells its products to independent wholesale flooring distributors, retailers, builders, contractors, installers, property management firms, homeowners, and others.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong Flooring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong Flooring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.