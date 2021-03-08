Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) rose 6.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.26 and last traded at $91.63. Approximately 546,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 403,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.06.

AWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.75.

The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,098 shares of company stock worth $5,388,406 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 632.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

