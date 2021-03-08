Arqma (ARQ) Market Capitalization Hits $68,166.92

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $68,166.92 and $80.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,489.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.00 or 0.03412565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00363065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.01006553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00361041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00250768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,520,414 coins and its circulating supply is 8,475,871 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

