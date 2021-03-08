Arqma (ARQ) Price Hits $0.0080 on Major Exchanges

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $68,166.92 and $80.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,489.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,723.00 or 0.03412565 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $183.31 or 0.00363065 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $508.21 or 0.01006553 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.77 or 0.00409536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00361041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003793 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $126.61 or 0.00250768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00022512 BTC.

Arqma Coin Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,520,414 coins and its circulating supply is 8,475,871 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

