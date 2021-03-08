Arqma Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Arqma has traded up 14% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0091 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $77,610.79 and $1,307.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,908.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,852.69 or 0.03436728 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $199.49 or 0.00370046 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $541.60 or 0.01004656 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $223.02 or 0.00413696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.99 or 0.00348718 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.59 or 0.00240391 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00023080 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,526,910 coins and its circulating supply is 8,482,367 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

