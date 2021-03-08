Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) will post earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arrow Electronics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.25. Arrow Electronics reported earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will report full-year earnings of $10.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $11.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arrow Electronics.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS.

ARW has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

In other news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 26,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $2,720,142.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,615,201.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,671 shares in the company, valued at $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock worth $27,040,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARW traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.01. 652,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 552,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.74. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

