Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Shares Gap Up to $270.00

Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 270 ($3.53), but opened at GBX 297 ($3.88). Arrow Global Group shares last traded at GBX 295 ($3.85), with a volume of 2,575,772 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Get Arrow Global Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of £522.38 million and a PE ratio of -5.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 243.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 170.19.

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

Read More: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.