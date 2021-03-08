Arweave Market Capitalization Reaches $430.18 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $12.88 or 0.00025309 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a market capitalization of $430.18 million and $11.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 28.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00059239 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $407.64 or 0.00800890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00009338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00026693 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001965 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.99 or 0.00060889 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00029566 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00041216 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

AR is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org . The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

