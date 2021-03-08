Arweave Reaches Market Cap of $474.68 Million (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 8th. Arweave has a market capitalization of $474.68 million and $16.00 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for about $14.21 or 0.00026191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded up 31.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00057809 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $433.55 or 0.00798862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009314 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00025997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00062578 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00029369 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040609 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

