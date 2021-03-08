Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Gap Down to $30.71

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.71, but opened at $28.71. Asana shares last traded at $28.71, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASAN shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Asana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

Get Asana alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.39.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the third quarter worth $74,880,000. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,365,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asana by 2,995.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 541,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 523,708 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana during the third quarter valued at about $10,598,000. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.