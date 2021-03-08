Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) rose 10% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $2.97. Approximately 13,395,609 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 8,541,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

AHT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.22.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $245.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.42.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.68). Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 636.46% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -16.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,961 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7,352.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.