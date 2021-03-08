Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Shares Gap Down to $8.08

Shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.56. Ashford shares last traded at $7.80, with a volume of 974 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ashford from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Ashford (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.24. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 30.42% and a negative net margin of 60.48%. On average, analysts predict that Ashford Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ashford news, VP Robert G. Haiman sold 3,038 shares of Ashford stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.31, for a total transaction of $28,283.78. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,554.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashford in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ashford by 209.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 32,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 22,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Ashford by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(AMEX:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

