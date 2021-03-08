Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.71. 1,234,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,443,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASMB shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist dropped their price objective on Assembly Biosciences from $45.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $180.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 352.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

