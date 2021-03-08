Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $263.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) will announce $263.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $261.10 million to $266.90 million. Associated Banc reported sales of $305.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $273.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.82 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%.

ASB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other Associated Banc news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 152,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,776. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 961.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,862,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932,731 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $45,739,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 63.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,982 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Associated Banc by 22.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,086,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,567,000 after purchasing an additional 758,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $8,521,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $21.48 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23. Associated Banc has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

