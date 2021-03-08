Assura Plc (LON:AGR) Insider Buys £148.50 in Stock

Assura Plc (LON:AGR) insider Jayne Cottam bought 198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £148.50 ($194.02).

Jayne Cottam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Jayne Cottam sold 78,810 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97), for a total transaction of £58,319.40 ($76,194.67).

On Friday, February 5th, Jayne Cottam purchased 201 shares of Assura stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £148.74 ($194.33).

AGR opened at GBX 74.36 ($0.97) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.36. Assura Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 74.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 76.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.83%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

