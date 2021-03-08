Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,439 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $10,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Assurant by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Assurant by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 15,137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 9,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 93.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIZ opened at $131.92 on Monday. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.27 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.60.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.88%.

Assurant declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

