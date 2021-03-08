Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.13% of Assured Guaranty worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGO. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Assured Guaranty by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 468.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Assured Guaranty from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 43,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,930,973.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.34. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $45.72.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 34.01%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

See Also: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.