Astec Industries, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th.

Astec Industries has raised its dividend by 10.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Astec Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 16.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Astec Industries to earn $2.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

ASTE stock opened at $71.44 on Monday. Astec Industries has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $238.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.12 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 1.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Astec Industries will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASTE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Astec Industries from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti increased their price target on Astec Industries from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded Astec Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Astec Industries

Astec Industries, Inc manufactures and sells equipment and components for the road building, aggregate processing, geothermal, water, oil and gas, and wood processing industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, services, and installs asphalt plants and their related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

