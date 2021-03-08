AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $10,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZN. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 833.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $70,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $48.06 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.06, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.40.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

