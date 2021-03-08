At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) Shares Up 7.9%

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) shares shot up 7.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.84 and last traded at $26.40. 1,269,071 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 2,123,963 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.46.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HOME. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.72.

Get At Home Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey R. Knudson sold 21,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $542,510.67. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,129,144.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,136,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 134,174 shares of company stock worth $3,440,642 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HOME. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of At Home Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of At Home Group in the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

About At Home Group (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for At Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for At Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.