Atento S.A. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:ATTO)

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Atento in a research note issued on Friday, March 5th. Barrington Research analyst V. Colicchio expects that the business services provider will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Atento’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Get Atento alerts:

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Atento had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 4.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Atento from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of Atento stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The firm has a market cap of $330.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08. Atento has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO) by 3,584.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,944 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.33% of Atento worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 19.58% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management, and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, technical support, collections, and back office, as well as applications-processing and credit-management.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Atento Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atento and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.