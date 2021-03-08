Atheios (ATH) Price Tops $0.0016

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 8th. Atheios has a market cap of $61,518.37 and $35.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Atheios token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Atheios has traded up 60.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atheios alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53,336.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,842.92 or 0.03455280 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00363284 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $534.19 or 0.01001545 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.50 or 0.00417168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $186.54 or 0.00349741 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003622 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.82 or 0.00241524 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00022304 BTC.

Atheios Token Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 41,688,115 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,461,159 tokens. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Atheios Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atheios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atheios and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.