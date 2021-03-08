Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Gap Up to $48.88

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $58.04. Athene shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 23,790 shares trading hands.

ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.

The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

