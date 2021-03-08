Athene (NYSE:ATH) Shares Gap Up to $48.88

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $48.88, but opened at $58.04. Athene shares last traded at $55.86, with a volume of 23,790 shares trading hands.
ATH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI cut Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Athene from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.91.
The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.30. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in Athene by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.
About Athene (NYSE:ATH)
Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.
