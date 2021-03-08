Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Insider William Wei Zuo Sells 419,931 Shares

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $1,898,088.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

ATNX traded up $0.18 on Monday, hitting $4.50. 3,491,439 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,941,402. Athenex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATNX. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 17.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 13,532,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Athenex during the third quarter valued at about $13,915,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Athenex by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,690,000 after acquiring an additional 915,103 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Athenex by 345.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 873,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after acquiring an additional 677,422 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Athenex during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Athenex in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Athenex in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Laidlaw dropped their price objective on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

