Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Sets New 52-Week High at $71.76

Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $70.99, with a volume of 1201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.25.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Atkore International Group from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.
The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.78.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 110.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after buying an additional 525,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Atkore International Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,930,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,456,000 after buying an additional 239,713 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Atkore International Group by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 848,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,287,000 after purchasing an additional 150,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Atkore International Group Company Profile (NYSE:ATKR)
Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.
Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics
Receive News & Ratings for Atkore International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.