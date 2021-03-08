Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.72 Per Share (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 4th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.71. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.63). Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 6.37%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on AY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

NASDAQ AY opened at $35.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $48.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,864,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,767 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,427,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,163,000 after acquiring an additional 740,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at $26,976,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at $39,131,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 971,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,911,000 after acquiring an additional 116,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

