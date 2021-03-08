Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.13% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAWW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 8,427 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $357,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $57.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.97 and a 1 year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAWW. Wolfe Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $382,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,825 shares of company stock worth $4,878,064 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

