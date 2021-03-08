Atlas Protocol (ATP) Trading 7.6% Higher Over Last Week

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One Atlas Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $5.72 million and $383,941.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.68 or 0.00459255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00066637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.51 or 0.00076015 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00079472 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $239.22 or 0.00460297 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Profile

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 tokens. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Atlas Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.