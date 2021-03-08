Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) is Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,827,687 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,630 shares during the period. Atlassian comprises 12.4% of Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC owned 1.38% of Atlassian worth $427,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 3.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,425,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 126,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,911,000 after purchasing an additional 9,258 shares during the period. 91.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Macquarie started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.94.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $228.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $239.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08, a PEG ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $110.01 and a 1 year high of $262.40.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

