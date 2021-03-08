Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Shares Gap Down to $22.69

Shares of Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.69, but opened at $21.01. Atomera shares last traded at $21.01, with a volume of 82 shares traded.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.04. The company has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.36 and a beta of 1.91.

Get Atomera alerts:

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19).

In related news, Director C Rinn Cleavelin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $138,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,886.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 167,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $4,635,082.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,638,548.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,226 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Atomera by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,480,000 after buying an additional 75,533 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Atomera by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 556,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after purchasing an additional 41,440 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atomera in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,600,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atomera by 9.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.