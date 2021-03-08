Atomic Wallet Coin (AWC) Price Down 1.1% This Week

Atomic Wallet Coin (CURRENCY:AWC) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. Atomic Wallet Coin has a total market capitalization of $18.05 million and approximately $199,323.00 worth of Atomic Wallet Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Atomic Wallet Coin has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One Atomic Wallet Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.70 or 0.00003270 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.65 or 0.00454620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.64 or 0.00066547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00060461 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $425.23 or 0.00816910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00009700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00025852 BTC.

About Atomic Wallet Coin

Atomic Wallet Coin is a coin. Atomic Wallet Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,603,659 coins. The official website for Atomic Wallet Coin is atomicwallet.io . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official message board is medium.com/atomic-wallet . The Reddit community for Atomic Wallet Coin is /r/atomicwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Atomic Wallet Coin’s official Twitter account is @atomicwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atomic is a decentralized multi-cryptocurrency wallet available for Windows, Mac OS and Linux. The wallet uses BitTorrent technology for distributed order book and atomic swap technology for cross-chain custody free exchange. Atomicwallet also features instant exchange options – Changelly and ShapeShift. Atomic Wallet will issue own token, called the AWC (Atomic Wallet Coin). A strict limit of 100M AWC will be created, never to be increased. AWC will run natively on the Ethereum blockchain with ERC20. On April 30rd 2019, 50% of the AWC Token emission has been burnt on the Ethereum Blockchain and the same amount released on the Binance Mainnet. Now you can use two ways swap tool between ERC20 and BEP2 tokens. “

Buying and Selling Atomic Wallet Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atomic Wallet Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atomic Wallet Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atomic Wallet Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

