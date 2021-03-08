AtonRa Partners Acquires New Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 86,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. AtonRa Partners owned 0.05% of SunPower as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in SunPower by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SunPower by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 428,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,150 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,590,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SunPower by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 829,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 402,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SunPower alerts:

In other SunPower news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 130,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total value of $4,342,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,076 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 2,124 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.81, for a total value of $76,060.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,254 shares of company stock valued at $8,748,308 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPWR stock traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $30.40. The stock had a trading volume of 83,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,554,847. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 83.08 and a beta of 2.47. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 256.87% and a net margin of 4.05%. Equities research analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $16.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of SunPower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through SunPower Energy Services and SunPower Technologies segments. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors. It also offers commercial rooftop and ground-mounted solar power systems, and residential mounting systems.

Read More: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.