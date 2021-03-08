AtonRa Partners Acquires New Stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 169,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,438,000 after acquiring an additional 169,475 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 203,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $422,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 134,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 3,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $535,726.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,962,744.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Adam D. Amsterdam sold 20,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $3,108,786.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,686. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,425 shares of company stock worth $7,415,568 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.17.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $144.00. 4,287 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.90 and a 1-year high of $158.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

