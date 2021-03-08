AtonRa Partners Acquires Shares of 2,289 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock traded down $2.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $565.10. 2,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,156. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $606.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $567.68. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

