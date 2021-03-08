AtonRa Partners Buys New Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dudley & Shanley Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,242,000. Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 66,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 26,568 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $92.61. 11,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 992,920. The company has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.83.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

