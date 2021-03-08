AtonRa Partners Invests $2.05 Million in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in Teradyne by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total value of $4,135,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $7,167,881.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $5.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $108.83. The company had a trading volume of 61,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,671. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.06. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The company had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

