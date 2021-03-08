AtonRa Partners Invests $2.20 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,764. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.
In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.
About Trimble
Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.
