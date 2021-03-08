AtonRa Partners Invests $2.20 Million in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,880 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 390.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 838 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the third quarter valued at $57,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 40,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,764. Trimble Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $77.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Peek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $311,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,251 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,737.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

