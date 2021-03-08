AtonRa Partners Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Omnicell from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised shares of Omnicell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Omnicell from $100.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omnicell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $124.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,128. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $126.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $137.99.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Omnicell had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 4.25%. Research analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $16,817,944.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Gene Seim sold 1,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.62, for a total value of $157,778.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,411,226.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

