AtonRa Partners Makes New $2.16 Million Investment in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,000. AtonRa Partners owned approximately 0.13% of REGENXBIO at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGNX. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in REGENXBIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,638,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in REGENXBIO in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 122,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised shares of REGENXBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.11.

In other REGENXBIO news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,820,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Curran Simpson sold 5,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $259,301.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,879.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 140,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,600,457. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.03. 6,207 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 518,721. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.28.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($2.35). The business had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 21.73% and a negative net margin of 63.13%. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 81.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

