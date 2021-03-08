AtonRa Partners Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

AtonRa Partners bought a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total value of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Losch sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.91, for a total transaction of $570,119.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,019,478.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 246,650 shares of company stock valued at $61,793,057 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $266.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Shares of OKTA traded down $4.73 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $211.23. 39,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,493,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $269.63 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

